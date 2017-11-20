The Powder Springs Police Incident Reports and the Cobb County, GA Police Incident Reports are updated constantly to let our readers and the know what is happening in their neighborhoods and to help make our neighborhoods a safer place to live, work, & play.

Powder Springs, please remember to support those businesses that support The Messenger your hometown newspaper.

For more information about Cobb County, GA and Cobb County services you can visit their website at www.cobbcounty.org The Powder Springs Messenger Newspaper, your local hometown news source for the Powder Springs, GA area. The Messenger has been serving our community since 1993 or over 15 years and is locally owned and operated. The Messenger Newspaper is owned and operated solely by George Narretta, Editor and Cindy Narretta, Publisher.

For more information about advertising in the Messenger please visit our advertising page.

Please email us @ psmessenger@bellsouth.net For more information about classifieds in The Messenger please see our advertisng rates page.

The editor and publisher make all decisions regarding The Powder Springs Messenger Newspaper and its content! The Messenger is direct mailed through the U. S. Postal Service to the 30127 zip code which covers Powder Springs, Georgia and part of Hiram, Georgia. We direct mail to over 14,000 households and an additional 1,000 businesses in the 30127 zip code area. We currently print and direct mail 17 issues yearly on our current 3 week schedule SEE SCHEDULE WEBPAGE ABOVE

We cover: Cobb County News and events, Cobb County Police Incident Reports, City of Powder Springs News and Events, classified ads, real estate information, local events and area school news, human interest stories, City Council Meeting Minutes, political races, news about our area men and women in the Military, local history, wedding and birth announcements, business advertising rates, news about our Powder Springs Seniors, Obituaries and more… The Messenger Newspaper is the only newspaper located in Powder Springs, Georgia with news solely about area events, our residents and local businesses and letting our community know what is happening in our city.

Keep visiting our website for additional information and updates about, area history, local news, and events you won’t find anywhere but on our website or by subscribing to The Messenger. To subscribe send check or money order in the amount of $14.00, please make payable to: The Powder Springs Messenger Newspaper, P. O. Box 1166, Powder Springs, Georgia 30127

We are always looking for new and interesting stories for our readers. Perhaps you would like to see something in The Messenger we aren’t currently publishing – let us know readers, we would like to hear from you!